Man injured in shooting on Summertree Loop, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating a shooting that injured a man Sunday evening, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

At 7:48 p.m., officers responded to 8 Summertree Loop on a report of shots fired. They found one gunshot victim in stable condition, according to the release. He was taken by EMS to a local hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

