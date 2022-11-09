Man injured in shooting overnight in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO — Police say they are trying to determine what happened to a man who walked into Wesley Long Hospital with a gunshot wound just before 3 a.m. today.

Officers were called to the hospital after the man arrived with a wound they said was not life-threatening, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Police said no further details are available at this time.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.