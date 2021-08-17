 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man jailed on charges of kidnapping, rape of a child, Alamance authorities say
0 Comments
top story

Man jailed on charges of kidnapping, rape of a child, Alamance authorities say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
handcuffs.jpg

Alamance County sheriff's officials say a 23-year-old man faces charges that include kidnapping and rape of a child.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Thomas Anthony Morales, of Indian Trail, was recently arrested on felony charges of abduction of children, second-degree kidnapping and statutory rape of a child, according to a news release from Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities began an investigation Aug. 6 when a juvenile was reported missing. The juvenile was returned home early the morning of Aug. 8. After receiving additional information, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Morales, according to the sheriff's office.

Detectives worked with the State Bureau of Investigation and apprehended Morales on Aug. 11 in Indian Trail. He was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center and given a $40,000 secured bond.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Taliban's swift Afghan takeover shocks Biden team

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News