Man jailed on charges of kidnapping, rape of a child, Alamance authorities say

Alamance County sheriff's officials say a 23-year-old man faces charges that include kidnapping and rape of a child.

Thomas Anthony Morales, of Indian Trail, was recently arrested on felony charges of abduction of children, second-degree kidnapping and statutory rape of a child, according to a news release from Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities began an investigation Aug. 6 when a juvenile was reported missing. The juvenile was returned home early the morning of Aug. 8. After receiving additional information, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Morales, according to the sheriff's office.

Detectives worked with the State Bureau of Investigation and apprehended Morales on Aug. 11 in Indian Trail. He was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center and given a $40,000 secured bond.