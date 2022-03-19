 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man killed in shooting Saturday marks 10th homicide in Greensboro this year, police say

GREENSBORO — A 25-year-old Greensboro man who died Saturday after being found shot marked the city's 10th homicide this year, police said.

Officers responded about 4:40 p.m. to the 800 block of Bellevue Street for a report of shots fired, police said in a news release. They found Demarcues Shaquan Whitney injured. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died, police said.

Police said they have no suspect information and no further details.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.

