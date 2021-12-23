Man on the run barged into hotel room, tried to hide $2,200 in toilet tank and flush marijuana, High Point police say

HIGH POINT — Two men are in custody after fleeing from authorities after a traffic stop Wednesday, High Point police said in a news release.

About 3:15 p.m., officers stopped a black Dodge Challenger at 120 Greenview Terrace, according to police.

The car pulled behind the house and the driver, 30-year-old Joshua Cureton, and passenger, 33-year-old Roger Little, ran from the car toward Arcadia Inn, police said.

Officers apprehended Little quickly, but chased Cureton on foot to the second floor of Arcadia Inn, where he disappeared into an unknown hotel room, police said.

Officers began to knock on doors, searching for witnesses. At the first door, an occupant told police that a man ran into his room and was hiding in the bathroom.

Cureton was arrested in the bathroom, where he tried to hide more than $2,200 in a toilet tank. Officers seized the money, along with a small amount of marijuana, according to police.

Police suspect Cureton had already flushed more marijuana down the toilet.

Officers also seized a handgun found inside the Dodge Challenger, police said.