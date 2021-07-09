Man recovering after shooting early Friday in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO — Police are investigating a shooting early Friday that sent one man to the hospital, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

Officers found a gunshot victim reported to be in stable condition when they arrived just after 12:30 a.m. Friday to the 400 block of Sykes Avenue, police said in the news release.

No other details were released.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.