Man robs Greensboro Family Dollar at gunpoint, police say
Man robs Greensboro Family Dollar at gunpoint, police say

Pointed gun

Stock photo

 pixabay.com

GREENSBORO — Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a Family Dollar at gunpoint Thursday evening, police said in a news release. 

Officers responded about 9:10 p.m. to a report of a robbery at the Family Dollar at 3000 Randleman Road. 

A man armed with a handgun entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving on foot, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

