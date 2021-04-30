Man robs Greensboro Family Dollar at gunpoint, police say

Staff Reports
GREENSBORO — Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a Family Dollar at gunpoint Thursday evening, police said in a news release.
Officers responded about 9:10 p.m. to a report of a robbery at the Family Dollar at 3000 Randleman Road.
A man armed with a handgun entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving on foot, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
