Man seriously injured in shooting overnight in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO — Police say a man was seriously injured in a shooting overnight in Greensboro.

At 2:42 a.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Kingsport Road and located the victim, who was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

In the release, police said there was no additional information available.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Or, download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip.