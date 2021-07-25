Man shot early Sunday in east Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO — A man suffered a gunshot wound early Sunday while attending a barbecue, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Officers responded at 4:51 a.m. to a local hospital, where the victim had been taken by a private vehicle, police said.

The man told police that he was shot while at a barbecue in the area of the 1700 block of East Gate City Boulevard.

The injuries were not life-threatening, police said, and the investigation is continuing. No further information was available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.