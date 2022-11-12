Man shot Friday night has died, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Police are investigating a shooting Friday night as a homicide after the victim died from his injuries.

Officers responded about 8:30 p.m. to the area of Pearson Street and Ross Avenue for a report of a shooting and found one person who had been shot, police said in a news release.

Police said Saturday morning the victim, 44-year-old Nicholas Lamont Martin of Greensboro, had died and the shooting was now classified as a homicide.

Police did not say if there are any suspects or a motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.