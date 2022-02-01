 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man shot last week has died, Greensboro police say
0 Comments
top story

Man shot last week has died, Greensboro police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man found shot last week on Yanceyville Street has died, police say.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Officers responding about 12:20 a.m. Jan. 25 found 46-year-old Michael Antown Hemphill shot in the 3200 block of Yanceyville Street, police said in a news release. He was taken to the hospital with a serious injury.

Police said Tuesday afternoon that Hemphill had died and the shooting was now being investigated as a homicide.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Amnesty: Israel imposing ‘apartheid’ on Palestinians

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert