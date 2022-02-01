Man shot last week has died, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man found shot last week on Yanceyville Street has died, police say.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Officers responding about 12:20 a.m. Jan. 25 found 46-year-old Michael Antown Hemphill shot in the 3200 block of Yanceyville Street, police said in a news release. He was taken to the hospital with a serious injury.
Police said Tuesday afternoon that Hemphill had died and the shooting was now being investigated as a homicide.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.