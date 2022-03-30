 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Man shot Tuesday in Greensboro dies; police release his identity

  • 0

GREENSBORO — Authorities say a man found shot Tuesday afternoon has died, according to a release from Greensboro police.

The death of David Lee Woods Jr., 38, of Greensboro, is being investigated as a homicide, police said.

Officers found Woods suffering from a gunshot wound after responding to a call at 3:16 p.m. in the 30 block of Ackland Drive. Woods was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

0 Comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Street musician plays for Lviv residents as the city tries to keep up its spirit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert