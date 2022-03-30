Man shot Tuesday in Greensboro dies; police release his identity

GREENSBORO — Authorities say a man found shot Tuesday afternoon has died, according to a release from Greensboro police.
The death of David Lee Woods Jr., 38, of Greensboro, is being investigated as a homicide, police said.
Officers found Woods suffering from a gunshot wound after responding to a call at 3:16 p.m. in the 30 block of Ackland Drive. Woods was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.
The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.