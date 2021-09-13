 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man stabbed during robbery on East Camel Street, Greensboro police say
0 Comments
top story

Man stabbed during robbery on East Camel Street, Greensboro police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — A man was hospitalized after being stabbed during a robbery on East Camel Street early Monday morning, police said in a news release. 

At about 2:45 a.m., officers responded to a report of an injured robbery victim at Great Stops, located at 2410 E. Market St., according to police. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The injured man told police he was stabbed in the arm and robbed by four people in the 200 block of East Camel Street. 

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said. 

The investigation into the robbery is ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

ISS astronauts capture chilling and rare photo of Earth from space

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News