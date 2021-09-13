Man stabbed during robbery on East Camel Street, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — A man was hospitalized after being stabbed during a robbery on East Camel Street early Monday morning, police said in a news release.

At about 2:45 a.m., officers responded to a report of an injured robbery victim at Great Stops, located at 2410 E. Market St., according to police.

The injured man told police he was stabbed in the arm and robbed by four people in the 200 block of East Camel Street.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

The investigation into the robbery is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

