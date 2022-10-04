Man stabbed with sword critically injured, High Point police say

HIGH POINT — A 51-year-old man was critically injured when he was stabbed with a sword Monday evening, High Point police said in a news release.

Police found the High Point man after responding to a call about an assault at 301 E. Fairfield Road shortly after 8 p.m. Monday.

The victim, whom police did not identify, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, the release said.

Officers have arrested Rodney K. McNair, 54, of High Point in connection with the incident. He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.