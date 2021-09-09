 Skip to main content
Man wanted on first-degree murder charge in Patterson Street killing arrested in Greensboro, police say
Man wanted on first-degree murder charge in Patterson Street killing arrested in Greensboro, police say

Malek Moore

 Courtesy of Greensboro Police Department

GREENSBORO — A man wanted by Greensboro and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police in connection to killings in both cities was arrested on East Market Street Thursday, police said in a news release. 

About 1:35 p.m., officers took Malek Anthony Moore, 29, into custody after receiving a call from a resident that Moore was in the 800 block of East Market Street, according to police. 

Moore was wanted in connection to the killing of 21-year-old Christian Mbimba, a Tennessee resident, who was found dead in the 2800 block of Patterson Street on Friday morning, police said. 

He was also wanted by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police in a killing on Monday, police said. 

Moore is being held without bail at the Guilford County Detention Center. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also send a tip via the P3tips app or website.

