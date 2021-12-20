Man wanted in 2001 sexual assault case in Nevada arrested in High Point, authorities say

HIGH POINT — A Nevada man wanted in connection to the 2001 sexual assault of a child was arrested in High Point Saturday, High Point police said in a news release.

On Friday, authorities determined 40-year-old Eric Santibanez-Cardenas was using an alias name — Julian Solis-Cardenas — and had been on the run from law enforcement for over 20 years, according to police.

Santibanez-Cardenas was wanted out of Las Vegas, Nevada, on an outstanding order for his arrest, which references four counts of sexual assault against a 5-year-old boy, occurring in May 2001, police said.

On Saturday, several agencies, including the Guilford County Sheriff's Office, teamed up to arrest Santibanez-Cardenas in High Point.

Santibanez-Cardenas was arrested without incident and he admitted to authorities that he has been using the alias Julian Solis-Cardenas since 2006.

He will be returned to Nevada to face his criminal charges, according to police.