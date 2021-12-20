 Skip to main content
Man wanted in 2001 sexual assault case in Nevada arrested in High Point, authorities say
Man wanted in 2001 sexual assault case in Nevada arrested in High Point, authorities say

Eric Santibanez-Cardenas

 Courtesy of Guilford County Sheriff's Office

HIGH POINT — A Nevada man wanted in connection to the 2001 sexual assault of a child was arrested in High Point Saturday, High Point police said in a news release. 

On Friday, authorities determined 40-year-old Eric Santibanez-Cardenas was using an alias name — Julian Solis-Cardenas — and had been on the run from law enforcement for over 20 years, according to police. 

Santibanez-Cardenas was wanted out of Las Vegas, Nevada, on an outstanding order for his arrest, which references four counts of sexual assault against a 5-year-old boy, occurring in May 2001, police said. 

On Saturday, several agencies, including the Guilford County Sheriff's Office, teamed up to arrest Santibanez-Cardenas in High Point. 

Santibanez-Cardenas was arrested without incident and he admitted to authorities that he has been using the alias Julian Solis-Cardenas since 2006. 

He will be returned to Nevada to face his criminal charges, according to police. 

