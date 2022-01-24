Man who attacked Guilford County detention officer last summer pleads guilty and is sentenced to more than 10 years in prison

GREENSBORO — An inmate who assaulted a detention officer last summer will serve more than 10 years in prison after pleading guilty Monday to charges in connection with the case, Guilford County Assistant District Attorney Chris Parrish said after the court proceeding.

Superior Court Judge Lora C. Cubbage sentenced Elijah J. Evans to serve from 10 years and six months up to 15 years and five months months in prison, the maximum sentence allowed under the law, Parrish said.

On June 17, the 21-year-old inmate approached a desk where Sheldon Kaminsky, 71, was seated while on duty in an inmate housing pod. After a brief conversation, Evans moved behind the desk and struck Kaminsky with his fist, knocking him to the floor and leaving him unconscious, according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

Kaminsky’s supervisor in a neighboring room saw the attack and entered the pod to remove Evans, the sheriff’s office said.

Kaminsky was hospitalized in intensive care for a period of time and still suffers from a traumatic brain injury, Parrish said. Members of the Guilford County Sheriff's Office and fellow detention officers were in court Monday to support Kaminsky's wife, who spoke on his behalf; he did not attend.