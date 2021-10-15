Man who barricaded himself inside Greensboro apartment Friday morning charged in September homicide, police say

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man who barricaded himself inside an apartment Friday morning has been charged in a fatal September shooting, police said in a news release.

Terrence Pierre Lawson, 29, is charged with first-degree murder after shooting and killing 28-year-old Brandon Montrial Smith of Greensboro, according to police.

On Sept. 21, officers found Smith injured in a shooting in the area of Bragg and Bennett streets. Smith later died at a local hospital, according to police.

Police said Lawson was taken into custody after he barricaded himself inside an apartment on West Meadowview Road early Friday.

About 7 a.m., officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant for first-degree murder to Lawson, according to Greensboro police spokesperson Ron Glenn.

When Lawson refused to come out and barricaded himself inside, the department's Special Response Team responded around 8:30 a.m., Glenn said.

After a few hours of negotiators communicating with Lawson, he surrendered just before 11:30 a.m.

Additional charges against Lawson are forthcoming, police said.