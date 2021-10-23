 Skip to main content
Man who escaped a prison work detail in stolen dump truck was arrested Saturday in Randleman, authorities say
Man who escaped a prison work detail in stolen dump truck was arrested Saturday in Randleman, authorities say

A man who escaped a prison work release program by stealing a dump truck was arrested Saturday walking along a Randleman road, more than 80 miles from where he escaped.

Two people told 911 operators around 5:40 p.m. that they saw a man who resembled 53-year-old Richard Alexander Mundy walking southbound on Randleman Road near Hockett Dairy, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Deputies responded and confirmed the man was Mundy and arrested him.

Prison staff have moved Mundy to a higher custody prison facility, the N.C. Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

He now faces felony charges of larceny of a motor vehicle and escape from state prison, the sheriff's office said.

Mundy is serving a more than 28-year prison sentence for robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was housed in the Scotland Correctional Institution in Laurinburg.

Richard Alexander Mundy
Randolph County Sheriff's Office, provided
