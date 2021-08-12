Man who shot at Greensboro police officer after 100 mph chase sentenced to prison on firearm possession charge, authorities say

GREENSBORO — A Charlotte man involved in a shootout with Greensboro officers in 2019 was sentenced to more than nine years in prison Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release.

Julius Moncre Williams, 38, pleaded guilty on May 4 to possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon.

According to the Justice Department, on Nov. 20, 2019, a Greensboro police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Williams, who was traveling 85 mph in a 60 mph zone on Interstate 85.

After Williams refused to pull over, additional officers were called to assist. Williams accelerated to 100 mph before crashing into a tractor-trailer in the middle lane of the highway, the Justice Department said.

His vehicle then veered off the road into an embankment, at which point Williams shot at an approaching officer. The weapon he used was found in his vehicle and authorities later learned the gun was stolen out of Charlotte, the Justice Department said.

According to police reports at the time of the incident, an officer returned fire, striking Williams, who was then taken to a hospital.