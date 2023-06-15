GREENSBORO — A 32-year-old man died Wednesday from injuries he received during a shooting almost two months ago, Greensboro police said in a news release Thursday.

The death of Famous Mason is now being investigated as a homicide.

Police said Mason was wounded during a shooting shortly after 12:30 a.m. April 24 at the Lees Brass Taps Bar & Grill in the 2500 block of Battleground Avenue. Mason was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with a life-threatening injury.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects or about what may have led to the shooting.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.