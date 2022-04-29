Mebane man accused of helping bury body of a NY woman; his brother is charged with killing her and driving her body to Alamance County

A Mebane man is accused of helping bury a body transported from New York in Alamance County, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

Ronnie Pulliam, 56, was charged with felony accessory after the fact of felony murder, the release said.

The body of Lori Campbell was found April 19 in a shallow grave off a cul-de-sac after New York authorities had contacted the sheriff's office about the missing woman, authorities said.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Pulliam's brother, Dwayne “Doc” Pulliam, killed Campbell because he suspected she was stealing drugs from him.

On March 9, Dwayne Pulliam of Patterson, New York, asked Gregory “Stone” Garland to help move an Acura that belonged to Campbell. Dwayne Pulliam told Garland that he had confronted Campbell about the alleged theft and she began screaming when he wouldn't let her leave, the Justice Department said.

Dwayne Pulliam, 59, told Garland that he “stopped her from screaming” and that this was not the first time he had “done this,” the Justice Department said in the release.

Garland saw Campbell’s body wrapped in a sheet in the apartment and Dwayne Pulliam threatened to kill Garland's family if he didn't help him move the body, the release said.

They used Dwayne Pulliam's Honda Accord to transport the body to his mother's home in North Carolina, where they got shovels, a bag of lime and plastic wrap from a shed, the Justice Department said.

Ronnie Pulliam drove a separate vehicle while his brother and Garland followed in another vehicle to the place where they buried Campbell's body, the sheriff's office said.

Ronnie Pulliam is being held on $500,000 secured bail at the Alamance County Jail.

The Justice Department said Dwayne Pulliam is charged with one count of traveling in interstate commerce, and using a facility in interstate commerce, with intent to engage in a business enterprise involving narcotics, and thereafter committing murder to further that unlawful activity; and one count of participating in a conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 28 grams and more of crack cocaine.

It could not immediately be determined what, if any, charges were filed against Garland. Calls seeking further information for New York authorities were not immediately returned.