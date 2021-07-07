Memorial service planned Friday for 72-year-old Greensboro woman killed last week in shooting at Battleground Ave. Speedway

GREENSBORO — A memorial service will be held on Friday for a Greensboro woman shot and killed last week while working at a Speedway.

The visitation and memorial service for 72-year-old Patricia Grant is open to the public, Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations said in an email.

The service will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday at New Light Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Road, Greensboro.

Condolences can also be sent online at www.serenityfhcremations.com.

Grant died after being shot while at the Speedway at 2834 Battleground Ave., police said previously. Local media outlets reported she was working at the store at the time. According to her obituary, she had been a manager with Speedway for many years.

Police ask anyone with information in the fatal shooting to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3tips app or website. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.