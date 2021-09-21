Missing woman's body found and Greensboro man charged in her death, police say

GREENSBORO — Police have charged a Greensboro man in the death of a local woman whose body was found Friday in Chatham County, nearly two months after she was reported missing.

Jamey Preston Johnson, 45, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder and concealment of death, police said Monday in a news release. He is being held without bail in the Guilford County jail.

Police said Johnson was identified as a suspect in the disappearance of 40-year-old Joy Amanda Moorefield of Greensboro, who was reported missing on July 22. During the investigation into her disappearance, information gathered led detectives to suspect foul play, police said.

Detectives received information that Moorefield's body was buried in Chatham County and her remains were found on Friday, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.