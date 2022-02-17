 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
More arrests made in connection with Greensboro killing last month, police say
0 Comments
top story breaking

More arrests made in connection with Greensboro killing last month, police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — More people face charges in the death of a Greensboro man whose body was found last month, the day after he was reported missing.

Tahj Jahmier Johnson-Harris, 22, who had previously been charged with murder in the death of 20-year-old Rysyrus Maurice Whitehurst, is now also charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, concealment/failing to report a death, and disturbing human remains, police said today in a news release.

Police have also charged the following four people, all of Greensboro: Eyana Iree Prince, 19, accessory after the fact and concealment/failing to report a death; Justyn Tyon McCoy, 20, Kyrianna Monet Golden, 20, and Amari Niseen Kinsey, 21, accessory after the fact.

Whitehurst was reported missing by his family after he was last seen around 11 p.m. Jan. 5. He was found dead the next evening in the 5800 block of Old Randleman Road, police spokesman Ron Glenn said previously.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Johnson-Harris, 22, was arrested Jan. 13 and charged with first-degree murder. 

Police have not released information about how Whitehurst was killed.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Michigan mom says Spongebob told her to kill her 3-year-old daughter

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 injured in shooting early Saturday at Greensboro nightclub, police say
Crime

3 injured in shooting early Saturday at Greensboro nightclub, police say

Officers responded at 1:37 a.m. to Trust, a nightclub at 2800 W. Gate City Blvd., in response to a report of multiple shooting victims, police said in a news release. Guilford County EMS took one person to the hospital and two people were taken there by private vehicle, police said. All had injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

Judge's errors get High Point man a new trial
Crime

Judge's errors get High Point man a new trial

Quantez LaShay Thomas, 37, brushed aside multiple admonitions from Judge Michael D. Duncan in hearings in Guilford County Superior Court in 2019 that Thomas might want to have a lawyer, and Thomas objected when Duncan assigned someone to evaluate Thomas' competency to represent himself.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert