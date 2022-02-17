More arrests made in connection with Greensboro killing last month, police say

GREENSBORO — More people face charges in the death of a Greensboro man whose body was found last month, the day after he was reported missing.

Tahj Jahmier Johnson-Harris, 22, who had previously been charged with murder in the death of 20-year-old Rysyrus Maurice Whitehurst, is now also charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, concealment/failing to report a death, and disturbing human remains, police said today in a news release.

Police have also charged the following four people, all of Greensboro: Eyana Iree Prince, 19, accessory after the fact and concealment/failing to report a death; Justyn Tyon McCoy, 20, Kyrianna Monet Golden, 20, and Amari Niseen Kinsey, 21, accessory after the fact.

Whitehurst was reported missing by his family after he was last seen around 11 p.m. Jan. 5. He was found dead the next evening in the 5800 block of Old Randleman Road, police spokesman Ron Glenn said previously.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Johnson-Harris, 22, was arrested Jan. 13 and charged with first-degree murder.

Police have not released information about how Whitehurst was killed.

Greensboro man charged in death of missing man whose body was found last week Tahj Jahmier Johnson-Harris, 22, was arrested Thursday morning in last week's death of 20-year-old Rysyrus Maurice Whitehurst of Greensboro, police said.

Homicide investigation underway after missing Greensboro man found dead, police say Rysyrus Maurice Whitehurst, 20, was found dead in the 5800 block of Old Randleman Road, police said.