More details released in Greensboro shooting that left 2 juveniles hospitalized and another in custody

HIGH POINT — Authorities are continuing to investigate after a shooting that left two juveniles hospitalized and another in custody early Wednesday, High Point police said in a news release.
At about 3 a.m. Wednesday, Greensboro police officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 5900 block of West Friendly Avenue.
About 20 minutes later, High Point officers spotted a speeding vehicle on Montileu Avenue, according to police.
Inside the vehicle, which police found in the driveway at 1011 Meadowbrook Drive, officers found three male juveniles between the ages of 16 and 17 years old. Two were suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.
Officers provided first aid until EMS arrived and transported both gunshot victims to a local hospital. Greensboro police reported Wednesday morning that one of the juveniles was in stable condition, while the other remained in critical condition.
The High Point officers contacted Greensboro police and confirmed the juveniles, along with the vehicle, were involved in the earlier shooting on West Friendly Avenue, High Point police said.
Greensboro police responded to the scene and seized the vehicle and items found inside the Meadowbrook Drive residence, according to High Point police.
The driver of the vehicle, which was reported as stolen, was taken into custody for an outstanding failure to appear and will be charged on a juvenile petition with possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
In the news release, the High Point Police Department called the incident "another example of the dangerous volatility and violent nature of the juvenile criminal activities which we are experiencing locally."
One of the wounded juveniles and the driver are "well known to law enforcement due to their involvement in previous criminal activity with gang associations," the department said.