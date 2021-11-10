More details released in Greensboro shooting that left 2 juveniles hospitalized and another in custody

HIGH POINT — Authorities are continuing to investigate after a shooting that left two juveniles hospitalized and another in custody early Wednesday, High Point police said in a news release.

At about 3 a.m. Wednesday, Greensboro police officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 5900 block of West Friendly Avenue.

About 20 minutes later, High Point officers spotted a speeding vehicle on Montileu Avenue, according to police.

Inside the vehicle, which police found in the driveway at 1011 Meadowbrook Drive, officers found three male juveniles between the ages of 16 and 17 years old. Two were suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

Officers provided first aid until EMS arrived and transported both gunshot victims to a local hospital. Greensboro police reported Wednesday morning that one of the juveniles was in stable condition, while the other remained in critical condition.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}