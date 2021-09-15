 Skip to main content
Mother and son charged in fatal hit-and-run on Lanada Road, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO — Authorities arrested a mother and son in connection to a fatal hit-and-run on Lanada Road, police said in a news release. 

Cameron Michael Carroll, 28, of Greensboro was charged with felony hit-and-run, careless and reckless driving and expired operators license. 

His mother, 45-year-old Anna Carroll Hendren of Whitsett, was charged with aid and abet felony hit-and-run. 

On Sept. 5 at about 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the Lanada Road hit-and-run crash near Stanley Road, according to police.  

The pedestrian, whom police have not identified, was pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the collision. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

