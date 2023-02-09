GREENSBORO — Court documents show Child Protective Services had a history of complaints against Brandi Sturdivant, including one less than a month before a horrific fire claimed the lives of her three youngest sons.

The latest complaint, filed Nov. 17 and alleging the children were being left unsupervised, was still under investigation when the Dec. 12 fire swept through the home at 2518 Grimsley St., according to court documents.

Sturdivant is accused of leaving 4-year-old Antonio Little Jr. and his 1-year-old twin brothers, Aerious and A’nyis Little, alone at the home when the fire started. The 28-year-old is charged with three felony counts of negligent child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury in connection with the fire.

Two of Sturdivant’s other children, an 11-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy, were at school at the time of the fire, and her 11-year-old son was living with a grandparent.

The Greensboro Fire Department is investigating the fire and has not yet released the cause of it.

Investigators have seized a lighter, gas can, stove and two cellphones from the charred remains of the home, search warrants show.

Court documents related to the abuse case reveal nine complaints against Sturdivant were filed since 2016 with the Child Protective Services division of the Guilford County Department of Social Services. Seven of the complaints were closed by Child Protective Services — including one that still has criminal charges pending.

That complaint, filed by a Greensboro police officer, stems from a September incident where one of the twins was found with fresh and dried feces on his body and matted in his hair. The boy had a swollen and injured penis caused by severe diaper rash, according to the arrest warrant.

Court documents show that Child Protective Services responded by opening an investigation and creating a “temporary safety plan” in which all of the children were removed from the home and placed with a relative. However, the agency returned the children to Sturdivant just eight days later.

Sturdivant still faces a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor stemming from the incident.

The last complaint filed with Child Protective Services was on Dec. 14, when a Greensboro detective filed a complaint related to the deaths of the three boys. That case and the Nov. 17 complaint remain open, according to court documents.

Asked why the children were returned to Sturdivant, Guilford County spokeswoman Julie Smith said in an email: “Departments of Social Services in North Carolina are prohibited by law from disclosing confidential records except in extremely limited circumstances such as assisting law enforcement.

“Generally speaking, as to the nature of reported cases which are substantiated or unsubstantiated cases, the Guilford County Department of Social Services takes each and every report seriously and investigates each report accordingly.”

She pointed to a section on the nccourts.gov website — https://bit.ly/3YnVmhu — that includes information about Child Protective Services investigations.

“In making the assessment, CPS considers various factors, including whether the child was harmed; whether there is a risk of future harm; the strengths and needs of the family; prior CPS history; and whether services are needed to address safety issues or the needs of the family,” the website states.

The nature of the earlier complaints about Sturdivant to Child Protective Services are unknown, but family members told investigators that they filed complaints against her “on multiple occasions.” Those complaints ranged from “squalor living conditions to non-supervision or abandonment,” according to court documents.

Neighbors said Sturdivant routinely left the house without her children and one person observed the three youngest children “in a state of undress and dirty as he watched Ms. Sturdivant drive off without the unattended children,” records say.

Sturdivant told investigators that she and the five children all slept on a queen mattress in the master bedroom of the one-story home. She also said that during the winter she heated the apartment using an electric stove located in the living room because the baseboard heating was expensive.

Sturdivant said she believed the stove is what started the fire, according to documents.

She initially told investigators that she was in bed asleep with the three boys when the fire started. But after hearing that neighbors did not see her vehicle at the house, Sturdivant then told investigators that she left the home to take her older children to school.

The school’s principal observed Sturdivant dropping off the children between 7:30 a.m. and 7:35 a.m. the morning of the fire, according to court documents.

Meanwhile, neighbors told investigators that they didn’t see Sturdivant’s gray 2013 Chevrolet Traverse at the home until after the fire started. One neighbor noted a small child standing on the front steps of the home at 6:30 a.m. that morning.

A neighbor’s doorbell surveillance video captured the front of the home at 7:45 a.m. No smoke or flames were visible and Sturdivant’s car was not in the driveway.

A neighbor first observed smoke and fire at 7:48 a.m. and surveillance video shows Sturdivant screaming for help at the neighbor’s door at 7:52 a.m. Her vehicle can be seen parked in the driveway at this time, according to court documents.

Shortly thereafter, witnesses said Sturdivant jumped into her vehicle and drove toward the end of Grimsley Street “making suicidal statements.”

The Chevrolet traveled “at a high rate of speed then slowing down just before the concrete barriers at the dead end,” documents said. The vehicle struck the barrier at a low rate of speed and then completed a three-point turn.

“The driver’s door opened and (Sturdivant) exited the vehicle screaming and crying as she fell to the pavement,” according to court documents.

Sturdivant was then taken to a local hospital for evaluation. On the way there, she asked a police officer to look for her coat with a cellphone in the pocket, which she had left in the front yard of the house. Officers found the coat but not the cellphone.

Preliminary findings from autopsies on the children indicate that they died from carbon monoxide poisoning from the fire.

During a first appearance hearing for Sturdivant last month, Guilford County Assistant District Attorney Kelly Thompson said that cocaine was found during an autopsy of Antonio Little Jr.

Sturdivant is being held at the Guilford County jail on $170,000 bail. Prosecutors said they plan to file additional charges against her once the investigation into the fire is complete.

