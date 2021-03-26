Mother of missing girl and Greensboro man charged with concealing/failing to report death of child last seen in December

GREENSBORO — One of two people charged in connection with a missing child believed to be dead is the 6-month-old girl's mother, police said Friday.

Police said in a news release they have charged 22-year-old Deneshia Lerhae Murray and 23-year-old Jalen Maurice Wall with concealing/failing to report the death of a child, which is a felony.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to police, authorities began investigating Tuesday a report that Murray's daughter, Nevaeh Smith, was last seen in the middle of December. Information received during the investigation led detectives to believe the child is dead, police said in the release.

Murray was charged Wednesday and jailed on $10,000 bail. She was released Thursday after posting bail, police said.

Wall was arrested on Friday and remains jailed on $500,000 bail, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.