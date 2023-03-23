GREENSBORO — North Carolina is suing a real estate brokerage firm, alleging it misled homeowners into signing a 40-year contract for a few hundred dollars that likely would cost them thousands of dollars and result in a lien on their homes.

NEED HELP? People who believe they have been treated unlawfully by MV Realty can file a consumer complaint at www.ncdoj.gov/complaint or call 877-566-7226.

Attorney General Josh Stein is seeking a preliminary and permanent injunction against Florida-based MV Realty PBC and several related businesses as well as company leaders. The lawsuit alleges unfair or deceptive trade and lending practices, unfair debt collections and telephone solicitation violations. Among other things, it seeks cancellation of the contracts, restitution and civil penalties.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday claims MV Realty marketed the “Homeowner Benefit Program” as a way consumers could get “quick cash without taking out a loan, paying interest or having monthly payments.” The company has signed up more than 2,100 homeowners — including 160 in Guilford County — since August 2020.

“The cost for homeowners who try to escape from these oppressive agreements is steep,” the lawsuit says. “MV Realty will exact a penalty of at least 10 times the amount of the up-front incentive payment, and often much more.”

MV Realty offered to pay homeowners $300 to $5,000 if the homeowner signed an agreement to use the company as their exclusive listing agent if they were to decide to sell their home. Consumers typically received 0.3% of the home’s value, as determined by the company, and that it rarely exceeded $1,000, the lawsuit says.

Those who signed up often did not know they were locking themselves into a 40-year agreement, a lien on their home and a penalty of 3% of the home’s value if another real estate firm or the owner handled the sale, the lawsuit alleges. The documents often were signed and notarized without a real estate agent present and consumers typically did not receive a copy until weeks later, according to the lawsuit.

The agreement purportedly extended to the homeowner’s heirs and could be triggered by any transfer of the property, such as in cases of divorce or foreclosure. In some cases, the lawsuit says, the company threatened to sue subsequent buyers of the property to enforce the lien.

The state also wants any lawsuits filed by the company against North Carolina homeowners to be voluntarily dismissed.

In an email, a spokesman for MV Realty defended the program, stating that the company pays homeowners for an exclusive listing agreement where other realtors do not.

“Under a traditional real estate transaction model, homeowners would enter into an exclusive 6-month listing agreement with agents who don’t provide the homeowner any payment for this exclusive right,” said the spokesman, adding that the 3% fee aligns with the standard commission for residential real estate sales.

He also disputed that liens are filed on the property, stating that the company files a memorandum that “simply informs third parties of the existence of the agreement between the property owner and MV Realty.”

MV Realty has voluntarily and temporarily paused entering into new agreements, the spokesman said, and “remains confident that the Homeowner Benefit Program fully complies with the law and benefits consumers who receive a cash incentive to select MV Realty as their listing agent.”

Guilford County Register of Deeds Jeff Thigpen said in a news release that the HBA Agreements filed with his office “may be considered a lien on the consumer’s home and impact their ability to access home equity or capital related to their home.”

In response to the situation, N.C. House Bill 422 and N.C. Senate Bill 344 have been filed in the General Assembly to prohibit unfair real estate service agreements on residential mortgages.

“I believe this legislation will have strong bi-partisan, consumer and industry support and reign in these crazy 40-year agreements and MV Realty’s absurd business practices,” Thigpen said in the release.

The company has also been sued in Florida, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts for allegations of deceptive and unfair trade practices, particularly against low-income and elderly people.

The Federal Communications Commission also has gotten involved, according to the lawsuit. On Jan. 24, the agency ordered all U.S.-based voice service providers to prevent the transmission of suspected illegal robocall traffic from MV Realty using the PhoneBurner platform. PhoneBurner’s online platform allows clients to place robocalls, leave prerecorded voicemails and send text and email messages to thousands of people each day.

According to the lawsuit, between March 2021 and August 2022, MV Realty used the platform to place over 567,000 calls to phone numbers with North Carolina area codes — an average of over 1,110 calls per day.

The FCC’s investigation found nearly 12 million calls were placed on behalf of MV Realty to phone numbers listed on the Do Not Call Registry, the lawsuit says. The calls also used “spoofing” technology, which transmits misleading caller identification information or misrepresents the origin of the telephone solicitations.

As for those consumers who used MV Realty to sell their homes, Stein said in a news release that “these agents sometimes fail to do even basic tasks like putting up a ‘for sale’ sign.