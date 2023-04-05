GREENSBORO — A first-year student at N.C. A&T was identified as the teenager who was fatally shot Tuesday night.

"We regret to inform the university community that North Carolina A&T student Deja Rae Reaves of Chicago died Tuesday night as a result of gunshot wounds," the university shared in a message Tuesday night to students and staff.

Greensboro police said Wednesday that a second victim — a 20-year-old female — was treated at a local hospital and released. Investigators do not believe the women were intended targets.

Reaves was a student in N.C. A&T's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.

"Her untimely death is a tremendous loss to the university community. Our heartfelt prayers, condolences and thoughts are with her family, friends and professors," the university's message said.

The other victim was not a student there, according to A&T.

A&T students and staff were encouraged to use available resources for support as needed, the message said. Funeral arrangements for Reaves will be provided when they become available.

Greensboro police responded to the shooting just before 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Sullivan Street. Additional details were not immediately available.

Reaves' death marks the 18th homicide in the city in 2023.