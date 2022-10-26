NC A&T freshman among two killed in shooting late Tuesday in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Police are investigating a double homicide after a shooting late Tuesday night that also wounded four other people, a department spokesperson said early Wednesday.

N.C. A&T announced the death of freshman Kaneycha Turner, 19, of Statesville, in an email Wednesday morning to students and employees. A university spokeswoman confirmed by telephone that Turner died after the shooting at an apartment complex off campus.

Officers responded just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 900 block of Circle Drive and located two victims with gunshot wounds. While officers were on scene, four additional victims with gunshot wounds arrived at a local hospital for treatment, police said in a news release.

A spokeswoman for A&T said the university is waiting to learn from police about whether any of the other victims may be students. A&T is offering counseling services to students, staff and faculty, she said.

Police have not released any names or other details at this time.

At 11:50 p.m., officers responded to the 4300 block of Parker Street and found one gunshot victim, who was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Police do not believe the shootings are connected.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

