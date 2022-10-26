NC A&T freshman mourned after shooting late Tuesday in Greensboro kills 2, injures 4

GREENSBORO — Police are investigating a double homicide after a shooting late Tuesday night that also wounded four other people, a department spokesperson said early Wednesday.

N.C. A&T announced the death of freshman Kaneycha Turner, 19, of Statesville in an email Wednesday morning to students and employees. A university spokeswoman confirmed by telephone that Turner died after the shooting at an apartment complex off campus.

It is with sadness that we inform you of the loss of freshman Kaneycha Turner, 19, who died yesterday evening, Oct. 25, in Greensboro.



Sending prayers to her family and loved ones during this difficult time. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/XQskym7WR6 — GHOEDosandDonts (@GHOEDosAndDonts) October 26, 2022

Officers responded just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 900 block of Circle Drive and found two victims with gunshot wounds. While officers were on scene, four additional victims with gunshot wounds arrived at a local hospital for treatment, police said in a news release.

In an update Wednesday afternoon, police said the other person killed was a male. One of the four surviving victims is in critical condition.

Turner was a management/business administration major. Before coming to A&T, she went to Statesville High School, where she played basketball.

A spokeswoman for A&T said the university is waiting to learn from police about whether any of the other victims may be students. A&T is offering counseling services to students, staff and faculty, she said.

Police have not released any names. A police department spokeswoman described the gathering as "a block party" and said the shooting occurred outside.

Interim Police Chief Teresa Biffle said during a news conference Wednesday that they do not know what led to the shooting and are encouraging anyone with information to contact the department or Crime Stoppers.

"It appears there were multiple shots fired," Biffle said. "We're still processing forensics at the scene to determine how many shooters were involved."

Police have not identified any suspects at this time, Biffle said.

"There was a rather large gathering, so we should expect to get numerous phone calls from people concerned," she said. "This is a senseless act."

In an emailed message Wednesday evening to "Aggie Family," Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. said hearts are heavy over the deaths of Turner and a young man, and about the "four other young men wounded."

"Six years ago this month, A&T lost two students in an incident close to where Kaneycha and the deceased male lost their lives," Martin wrote. "When such disastrous history is repeated in our midst, we ignore it at our own peril. The environment for this week’s events will not get better unless we – students, colleagues, friends, you and I – take decisive steps to change it."

An A&T student who lives within walking distance of the shooting said friends began calling to check on him as news began to spread.

"And I called my friends. We're really a big family here," Bubba Young, a 20-year-old sophomore, said Wednesday. "It could've been me."

He said he "woke up sad" Wednesday and said the dark overcast sky that morning seemed to suit the tragic news he was processing.

"It does open your eyes," Young said. "Why do we have to use guns? There are other ways to resolve things."

Police and A&T officials said the gathering where the shooting occurred was not linked to any sanctioned events during the university's Homecoming Week. Police said they are working with the university to provide any additional security resources as needed.

In Martin's email, he encouraged students to be safe as they celebrate with others during Homecoming week:

"While no arrests have been made, the gatherings themselves have been too big and wholly unmanaged, several in residential areas where neighbors unexpectedly faced hordes of partiers, threats to their property and, in one case, imminent collapse of a structure holding far more people than it was designed to accommodate. This must stop."

Mayor Nancy Vaughan also addressed gun violence in the city and said solving for those issues will require partnerships throughout the community.

"A&T is a great partner in our community and I know that they are suffering," she said during the news conference at police headquarters. "You don't send your children off to college and expect to get that phone call in the middle of the night."

Also on Tuesday night, officers responded to the 4300 block of Parker Street about 11:50 p.m. and found one gunshot victim, who was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Police do not believe the shootings are connected.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.