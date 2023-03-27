The NC Zoo in Asheboro has been evacuated this morning because of a bomb threat, authorities said.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said it responded about 10:43 a.m. to the threat, which the zoo received through electronic means. The Zoo will be closed until further notice.

The Zoo Sheriff’s Deputies and all responding Sheriff’s Office units are working with Zoo Park Rangers to secure the zoo perimeter and evacuate all visitors.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad has been requested to assist in the investigation. Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations is investigating the origins of the threat.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, please contact the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations at 336-318-6658 or Randolph County Crime Stoppers tip line at 336-672-7463. Anonymous tips may also be submitted via the Sheriff’s Office app or Crime Stoppers app. (Information about those apps is available on the Sheriff’s Office website.)

This is a developing story.