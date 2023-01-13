New district court judge appointed in Guilford County

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper announced three judicial appointments to district courts on Thursday, including one in Guilford County.

Walter W. “Trip” Baker has been appointed to serve as district court judge in Judicial District 18, serving Guilford County. He will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Marcus Shields, who resigned last year to return to private practice.

Baker is currently an assistant district attorney in Guilford County. Previously, he was a solo practitioner at Baker Law Offices. He earned his Bachelor of Arts at UNC-Asheville and his Juris Doctor at Wake Forest University School of Law.

Cooper also appointed James Marshall as district court judge in Judicial District 29B (Henderson, Polk and Transylvania counties) and Michael Onufer as district court judge in Judicial District 11 (Johnston, Harnett and Lee counties).

“These appointees bring years of knowledge and experience to the bench,” Governor Cooper said in a news release. “I’m thankful for their willingness to serve their communities as District Court Judges.”