No one injured after shots fired late Sunday outside Palladium Cinemas, High Point police say
Police Emergency Lights
Kenneth Ferriera/News & Record

HIGH POINT — Calls to 911 just after 10 p.m. Sunday reported an active shooter outside Palladium Cinemas, but police say they quickly determined it wasn't that type of situation and that no one was injured.

Dispatchers began receiving calls about reported shots fired outside the movie complex at 5830 Samet Dr., prompting officers from multiple law enforcement agencies to respond, according to a news release from the High Point Police Department.

After a search of the area, officers say a firearm had been discharged and damaged two vehicles in the parking lot, police said in the news release. The incident is still being investigated.

When shots were heard, nearby businesses went into lockdown and police restricted access to the area for approximately 30 minutes until they determined it was safe to reopen.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000 or download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.

