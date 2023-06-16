GREENSBORO — With the warmer weather, police say they are seeing an increasing number of large "car club" gatherings prompting complaints of trespassing, careless driving and property damage.

These aren't the traditional clubs that come to mind, where owners of a certain type or brand of car hold an event. Police are referring to groups of drivers of various vehicles who like to meet up, often in parking lots and quickly move from one location to another once law enforcement arrives.

"You can gather, but think about where. You may be trespassing," said Assistant Chief Rick Alston of the Greensboro Police Department.

Greensboro police have responded to multiple complaints the past several weekends and seized one vehicle after the driver was arrested on various charges, Alston said during an interview.

It's when some people begin driving carelessly and dangerously, he said, that the situation can cause problems for the entire group and any nearby neighborhoods.

Such gatherings can quickly grow from dozens to a couple hundred cars depending on the location, Alston said. The gatherings will also quickly disperse and move to another large parking lot.

With a shortage of patrol officers, Alston said the department is trying to balance priorities and their responses to residents' complaints about the gatherings.

"We're just as concerned as they are," Alston said.

Alston encourages residents and business owners to contact the department or call 911, especially when it appears that a gathering is starting.

"Call and tell us what you're seeing," Alston said.

The issue isn't new and other law enforcement agencies around the Triad have dealt with similar complaints. In November, High Point police were reaching out to business owners after tips about "car swinging" events.

High Point police said “car swinging” is when drivers meet in a parking lot or shut down an intersection to do donuts and burnouts. These events typically draw crowds of people and can be dangerous, as well as disruptive to traffic and businesses, police said.

Police said people caught trespassing or disrupting traffic could get a ticket, be arrested or have their vehicle towed.

Business owners concerned about groups coming to their parking lots can fill out a “No Trespassing” form available at the High Point Police Department at 1730 Westchester Drive. The form will allow officers to request unauthorized people to leave a property, arrest people for trespassing on the property, and issue citations or warrants against people trespassing on the property.

"The goal is to stop an event when it's only a small number of people, compared to 80 to 100 cars," Alston said. "If you see individuals gathering in a lot that shouldn't be there and start to engage in bad behavior, call us so we can come out and address it."