 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Off-campus shooting wounds 4 N.C. A&T students
0 comments

Off-campus shooting wounds 4 N.C. A&T students

{{featured_button_text}}
Police line do not cross tape
Getty Images

GREENSBORO — Four N.C. A&T students were wounded Wednesday afternoon at an off-campus apartment, according to the university and media reports.

A&T said on its Twitter account that four of its students were injured in the shooting.

WGHP (Fox, Channel 8) reported that the shooting happened about 2 p.m. Wednesday at The Vic, a student apartment complex in the 700 block of Milton Street. The complex sits less than a mile from the UNCG campus and about four miles west of A&T.

The High Point TV station, citing a university spokesman, also reported that two students were in critical condition Wednesday night at a hospital but that the four wounded students, all men, are expected to survive.

It's unclear what might have prompted the shooting.

A&T said late Wednesday that two people, including the alleged shooter, had been taken into custody. But WGHP reported Wednesday night that Greensboro police had released the two people.

UNCG's student affairs office said on Twitter that no UNCG students were involved in Wednesday's incident.

Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.​

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News