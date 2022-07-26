Off-duty Guilford sheriff's deputy injured in hit-and-run accident

THOMASVILLE — An off-duty Guilford County sheriff's deputy was injured in a Saturday morning hit-and-run accident.

At 6:09 a.m., Thomasville officers, Thomasville Fire and Davidson County EMS responded to Blair Street near Unity Street in reference to a motor vehicle crash, according to a news release from the Thomasville Police Department.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two vehicles that had been involved in a head-on crash. Officers found one of the drivers, Gleidy Rafelina Morel of Thomasville, lying on the ground outside of her vehicle.

Morel was an off-duty Guilford County deputy on her way home from work in her personal vehicle. She had sustained a broken leg (femur) as a result of the crash, police said.

She was transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center for surgery on her leg.

Officers discovered that the driver who had caused the crash had fled the scene on foot just after the crash. Officers were able to identify the driver as James Haisson Bethea of Thomasville, police said in the release.

Bethea was found at his job in High Point, police said.

According to the police news release, the crash occurred after Bethea swerved to his left to avoid a vehicle and struck Morel's vehicle in the left-hand turn lane.

Bethea was charged with careless and reckless driving and felony leaving the scene of an accident, police said in the release.

He was placed in the Davidson County jail under a $2,500 bond.