GREENSBORO — Guilford County District Attorney Avery Crump has announced a decision not to pursue criminal charges against a Greensboro police officer who fatally shot 17-year-old Nasanto Crenshaw during a traffic stop in August.

"After careful review, although tragic, the use of deadly force by Cpl. Sletten under these circumstances was justified," according to an excerpt from a statement provided by Crump's office this afternoon.

The Greensboro Police Department will file a petition with the court for the release of body-worn camera recordings and video-mounted camera recordings from that night, according to a news release issued by the police department this afternoon.

"If the petition for release is granted by the court, the Greensboro Police Department will release recordings from this incident to the community, consistent with any conditions set by the court," officials said in the news release.

The police department's news release states that the officer, identified as Cpl. M.L. Sletten, was placed on administrative duty on Aug. 21. As is standard protocol, the officer remains on administrative duty while the internal administrative investigation determines whether or not departmental policy was followed.

The news release included this statement: "The Department respects and values the sanctity of all human life. With any loss of life, there is a tremendous impact on those directly involved, the families, and the greater community. We as a Department will continue to follow all local and state policies to ensure fairness and transparency during all investigations."

Chimeaka White and Harry Daniels, who are representing Wakita Doriety, the teenager's mother, have called for the public release of the full video footage from the officer’s body-worn camera. They say it offers a different account than the police narrative about what happened that night. In North Carolina, body-camera footage is not considered a public record.

Doriety's attorneys filed a wrongful death lawsuit March 9 that contends the officer used excessive force in violation of the Fourth Amendment and includes assault and battery. The News & Record has contacted the attorneys seeking comment on today's announcement.

— This is a developing story.