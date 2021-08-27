 Skip to main content
Officers cordon off area around police headquarters in downtown Greensboro after shooting
Officers cordon off area around police headquarters in downtown Greensboro after shooting

GREENSBORO — A section of downtown around police headquarters has been cordoned off after a shooting this afternoon.

Officers responded about 3:15 p.m. to the 100 block of East Police Plaza on a report of a weapon being discharged, police said in a news release.

WGHP-Channel 8 is reporting it was an officer-involved shooting and that one person was injured. Police have not confirmed that.

South Eugene Street and Federal Place are closed from McGee to West Washington streets and West Washington Street is closed eastbound from Eugene to Federal Place. McGee Street is closed from Federal Place to Eugene Street.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates at greensboro.com.

