Officers find bodies of two 16-year-olds Thursday hours after responding to a reported shooting in that area, Graham Police officials say

GRAHAM — Police say they recovered the bodies of two 16-year-old males Thursday hours after responding to the shooting of an 18-year-old male in the parking lot of Graham Village Apartments.

At approximately 1 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the parking lot of the apartment complex in the 900 block of East Hanover Road. An 18-year-old was taken to a hospital for injuries officers said did not appear to be life-threatening.

A news release from the Graham Police Department states that initial information provided to officers did not indicate that there were any other victims.

At approximately 9:45 a.m. Thursday, investigators with the Burlington Police Department contacted detectives at the Graham Police Department about a missing persons investigation. There was reason to believe that their case was related to the shooting incident from earlier that morning, police said in the news release.

Graham detectives responded again to Graham Village Apartments to canvass the area for more information and evidence. Around 11 a.m., the detectives located the bodies of two 16-year-old males in the wooded area behind the apartment complex. The teens were apparently victims of gunshot wounds.

Graham officers were assisted at the scene by officers from Burlington Police Department, deputies from Alamance County Sheriff's Office, agents with the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, the medical examiner's office, as well as representatives of the Alamance County District Attorney's Office.

Capt. Tony Velez of the Graham Police Department said Friday morning that the 18-year-old has been released from the hospital.

Velez said he will release additional information as it becomes available.

Police ask anyone with information to call 336-570-6711 and speak directly to Captain Flood with the Criminal Investigations Division. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Alamance County Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100.