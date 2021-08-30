Officers involved in deadly shooting identified by Greensboro police chief; injured officer released from hospital

Moore was previously convicted of assault on a police officer in 2015.

However, James said the department had no reason to have Moore on their radar as a threat.

In response to the incident, James said the department is looking at ways to secure their parking lots and buildings to ensure safety for sworn and non-sworn employees.

It’s the second violent incident at a Triad police facility in less than three months.

On June 14, Winston-Salem police say William Coleman Scott shot at the police substation on North Point Boulevard before exchanging gunfire with officers as they chased his vehicle. He was captured after he was injured in a shootout with officers at Hanes Park. Authorities later found the bodies of Scott’s mother and grandmother, and have charged Scott with murder in their slayings.

“It’s disturbing,” James said at Monday’s news conference about the Greensboro incident. “You think of (the police department) as a safe place.

“I still would like to think of it as a safe place, but understand that there can still be certain vulnerabilities and we have to be aware of that and see what we can do to mitigate that.”

