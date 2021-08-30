Officers involved in deadly shooting identified by Greensboro police chief

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro police officer injured Friday in a deadly altercation at the department's parking lot has been released from the hospital and is recovering, Chief Brian James said during a press conference Monday.

Officer J.M. Chavez, a 22-year veteran of the department, was physically attacked by 41-year-old Christopher Corey Moore on Friday afternoon.

At 3:08 p.m., Moore entered the department's employee parking lot and used an accelerant to set a marked patrol car on fire. After lighting the fire, Moore attacked Chavez, who was entering the building, James said.

"Moore struck the officer multiple times in the face and head before placing his arms around the officer's neck," James said.

During the attack, Moore tried to take Chavez's firearm, according to James.

Two nearby officers — A.L. Dellinger and R.T. Brooks — heard the attack and found Moore attacking Chavez. Dellinger, who joined the department in 2009, and Brooks, a 10-year veteran of the department, stopped the assault.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Friday, James said the officers shot at the suspect "ending the threat."

Moore was pronounced dead on scene and identified by police on Saturday.