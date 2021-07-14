On 1-year anniversary of fatal Greensboro shooting, officials ask for help finding more information

GREENSBORO — A year ago today, officers responding to a car crash found 26-year-old Jonathan Brockett. He had been shot, and later died.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officials are asking for help finding who killed the Greensboro man. The original $2,000 award through Crime Stoppers has been increased to $8,000 thanks to donations from anonymous donors, Crime Stoppers said Wednesday in a news release.

Officers found Brockett injured when responding about 4:30 a.m. on July 14, 2020, to the 3300 block of Euclid Street. He was taken to a hospital where he died about a week later, police said previously.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or send a tip via the P3tips mobile app or website.