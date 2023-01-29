One dead, others hurt, in shooting at adult entertainment spot in Greensboro. Police also investigate two earlier killings.

A man died in an early Sunday morning shooting at Southside Johnny's, an adult entertainment business at 6400 W. Market St., Greensboro police said.

At 2:55 a.m., police located several shooting victims at the business. The victims were taken to a local hospital.

About 10:30 a.m. Sunday, police said one of the victims, Cedric Cantrell Monroe, 36, had died as a result of his injuries.

Police released no other information and said their investigation was ongoing.

Violence also claimed the lives of two people in earlier shootings in Greensboro, according to police.

In the first shooting, announced about 1 p.m. Saturday, police said they responded to the 2800 block of Pinecroft Road, near Holden Road, and found two gunshot victims with serious injuries. The victims were taken to a local hospital.

Saturday night, police said one of the victims had died, but did not release the name because they were contacting next of kin.

In the second shooting, police responded to the 3500 block of Lynhaven Drive about 4 p.m. Saturday on a report of an assault. Police found one gunshot victim, who was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. The location is off Creek Ridge Road, near Business 85.

Saturday night, police said the victim had died and identified him as Kalup Maynard, who was 26.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.