One man dead, two others arrested in High Point shooting on Monday

HIGH POINT — Authorities made two arrests Monday night after an exchange of gunfire resulted in the death of one man and the injury of one of the suspects, according to a release from High Point police.
At 3:47 p.m. Monday, officers responded to 1991 Brentwood St. in reference to an assault with a deadly weapon involving a shooting that had taken place in the parking lot. Officers discovered Walter Chapman, 23, of High Point, suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
Chapman was still in possession of a firearm, police said, but followed an officer’s instructions and the firearm was secured. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
A short time later, Christopher Sellers, 19, and Deonucus Wilson, 25, both of High Point, arrived by private vehicle at a local hospital in High Point.
Sellers was suffering from a gunshot to the chest, police said, and subsequently died from his injuries at 7:17 p.m.
Wilson, who was uninjured, was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm from within an enclosure to incite fear and felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, police said. Wilson was being held in the High Point jail under a $2 million bond.
After an investigation, Chapman was charged with first-degree murder, according to the release. His bond information was not available late Monday.