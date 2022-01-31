 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One man dead, two others arrested in High Point shooting on Monday
One man dead, two others arrested in High Point shooting on Monday

HIGH POINT — Authorities made two arrests Monday night after an exchange of gunfire resulted in the death of one man and the injury of one of the suspects, according to a release from High Point police.

Walter Chapman

At 3:47 p.m. Monday, officers responded to 1991 Brentwood St. in reference to an assault with a deadly weapon involving a shooting that had taken place in the parking lot. Officers discovered Walter Chapman, 23, of High Point, suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Chapman was still in possession of a firearm, police said, but followed an officer’s instructions and the firearm was secured. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Deonucus Wilson

A short time later, Christopher Sellers, 19, and Deonucus Wilson, 25, both of High Point, arrived by private vehicle at a local hospital in High Point.

Sellers was suffering from a gunshot to the chest, police said, and subsequently died from his injuries at 7:17 p.m.

Wilson, who was uninjured, was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm from within an enclosure to incite fear and felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, police said. Wilson was being held in the High Point jail under a $2 million bond.

After an investigation, Chapman was charged with first-degree murder, according to the release. His bond information was not available late Monday.

