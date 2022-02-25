 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One person critically injured after stabbing Friday morning, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO — One person was hospitalized in critical condition with multiple stab wounds Friday morning, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers responded at 8:52 a.m. to a stabbing in the 400 block of North Chimney Rock Road and found the stabbing victim, who was taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition, police said.

Police did not immediately release any other details.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000; or, download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

