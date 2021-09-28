 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One person critically injured in shooting early Tuesday at gas station, Greensboro police say
0 Comments
breaking top story

One person critically injured in shooting early Tuesday at gas station, Greensboro police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Red light flashing on emergency vehicle at night

Stock photo 

 ananaline

GREENSBORO — One person was hospitalized early Tuesday in critical condition after a shooting at Great Stops gas station, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Officers responded just before 1 a.m. Tuesday to a shooting at the gas station in the 1100 block of Summit Avenue, where they found one victim, police said in the news release. No additional information was provided by police about the victim or what led to the shooting.

No other details were immediately available.

Police ask anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

More than 100,000 insurance claims filed after Hurricane Ida

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 injured in shooting Friday in Greensboro
Crime

2 injured in shooting Friday in Greensboro

Officers responded at 7 p.m. to the 1500 block of Hudgins Drive for a report of a shooting and found two people with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said in a news release.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News