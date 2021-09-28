One person critically injured in shooting early Tuesday at gas station, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — One person was hospitalized early Tuesday in critical condition after a shooting at Great Stops gas station, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers responded just before 1 a.m. Tuesday to a shooting at the gas station in the 1100 block of Summit Avenue, where they found one victim, police said in the news release. No additional information was provided by police about the victim or what led to the shooting.

No other details were immediately available.

Police ask anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.