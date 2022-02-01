 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One person critically wounded in shooting overnight in Greensboro, police say

Police units responds to the scene of an emergency

Stock photo

 MattGush

GREENSBORO — One person was critically injured and taken to a local hospital after a shooting early Tuesday, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers responded at 12:21 a.m. to the 1600 block of McPherson Street and found the shooting victim. 

No other details are available from police at this time.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000; or, download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip.

